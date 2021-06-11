Proper communications, right mentorship, family values, tools to train teenagers —Experts speak





.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

For teenagers to be fully responsible in the society, the right foundation, guidance, right environment to grow, proper communications, right mentorship, family values and dialogue have been identified as important ingredients for all stakeholders in the family circle to employ as training tools.

Speaking during the just- concluded Crush it, a programme organised for teenagers by Movere Foundation, the convener, Joyce Ugbosu, disclosed that the foundation which was birthed in 2017 was aimed at building capacity, training teenagers to give guidance, right counsel on career, how to live their lives and do away with distraction.

According to her, teen age is full of distraction and there are little or no role models that teenagers can emulate and that is why we brought this programme.

“Teenagers tend to take decision without being guided and that is why Crush it was birthed to allow teenagers knows those things to do to Crush it in life and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper