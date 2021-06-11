State of the Nation: Return to federalism or…, NADECO tells Buhari





Mr. Ayo Opadokun General Secretary, NADECO

*Says President’s sectional assault on South must stop

By Dapo Akinrefon, Lagos

The National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, on Friday, x-rayed the state of the nation lamenting that governance in Nigeria has degenerated to an unbelievable low level.

It also warned that failure to practice true federalism may compound the country’s problems.

In a communique issued at the end of its national dialogue titled: ‘Federalism: Antidote to National Insecurity,” NADECO also warned President Muhammadu Buhari to stop “his sectional assault on the South”.

The communiqué reads: “The National Democratic Coalition, NADECO at its National Dialogue session undertook a thorough and exhaustive review and assessment of the State of Nigeria since our June 12, 2020.

“The statement titled ‘Return to federalism to save Nigeria’ and after informed contributions from the…





