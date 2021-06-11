UPDATED: Bandits kill one, abduct 8 students, 2 lecturers in Zaria Polytechnic





By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that bandits who attacked the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria killed one student, injured one, abducted about 8 students and 2 lecturers.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said in a statement on Friday that ” Kaduna State Government has been briefed by security agencies of an attack by bandits at the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, late on Thursday night. “

“According to the briefing, the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically. In the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries. They were identified as:

Ahmad Muhammad and Haruna Isyaku Duniya.”

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Ahmad Muhammad succumbed to his wounds and died early this morning. Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still receiving treatment.”

“Two lecturers and about eight students…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper