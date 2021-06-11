We’ll arrest, try, jail those burning police stations, fomenting trouble in Nigeria — Buhari vows







By Idowu Bankole

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his stand against those burning police stations and creating unrest in the country, vowing his government will arrest, try and jail those found to be culpable of such offences.

The President said this in an exclusive interview on Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, monitored by Vanguard’s digital team on Friday where he also noted his administration will not tolerate those creating confusions in the country.

President Buhari in the interview again expressed displeasure at the Endsar protesters saying they were trying to create confusion in the country.

He said, “How can you go to the police station, kill the police if they are there, loot the armoury and burn it what do u want to achieve, how can you go to the prison and free criminals that have been tried through the legal system.”

“All they need is confusion and no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper