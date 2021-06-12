2021 Democracy Day: CSOs assess, score 22 years of democratic journey





By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

it is another day to commemorate Democracy Day in Nigeria after 22 years of the return of democracy, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, came up with their assessment and score about Nigeria’s democratic journey and spoke on their expectations ahead of 2023 general elections.

Nigerians should demand immediate passage of Electoral Act — CDNDC

The Convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, said, “Twenty-two years of the most extended civil rule in Nigeria, our failure on two major fronts have wholly undermined our democratic journey: allowing undemocratic elements to manipulate their ways into hijacking democratic structures and institutions, and the second, not being aware enough to make informed decisions and allowing our fault lines to trump rational decisions and the building of a nation that works.

“A combination of these factors led us into the Buhari den, where life is nasty,…





