2nd African Mini football Nation’s cup: Oyo govt promises hitch-free fiesta







The draw for the second African Mini football Nations’ Cup tournament group stage was held by the African Mini football Confederation (AMC) at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Akanran Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday.

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, who was the Guest of honour at the event, expressed the readiness of the state to host the second edition of the Africa Mini football Nations’ Cup Competition.

The Deputy Governor, while speaking, maintained that there was adequate security for all the participants and officials, as well as for supporters coming from 16 different African countries.

Engr. Olaniyan charged the representatives of those countries to allow their players, officials and supporters to explore the tourism potentials of Oyo State during their stay in the Resort.

The President of Africa Minifootball Confederation,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper