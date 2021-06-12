350 killed in S’East, S’South in 160 days, says Intersociety





An Onitsha-based human rights group, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety, Saturday, alleged that no fewer than 350 Igbo Christians were extra-judicially killed by Fulani-dominated security personnel between January and 10th June 2021 in South East and South-South regions of Nigeria.

The human rights group further alleged that soldiers of the Nigerian Army were responsible for 210 of the deaths, while Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies were responsible for 140.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, Emeka Umeagbalasi, and other principal officers of the group.

The group equally alleged that Imo, and Abia States recorded 230 of such deaths, while Rivers State recorded 40.

Other states were innocent civilians were killed extra-judicially according to the statement are: Akwa Ibom_35; Anambra_30; Ebonyi_25; Cross River_20.

Intersoociety equally disclosed that youths of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper