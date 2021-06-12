6 soldiers, unknown gunmen feared dead in Abia







Six soldiers and a yet undisclosed number of gunmen are feared dead in Ohafia, Ohafia council area of Abia state in the early hours of Saturday as the military battled gunmen in the area.

Vanguard gathered that on Thursday, at about 5pm, unknown gunmen had stormed the Ebem motor park, shot sporadically in the air and fled to the Amangwu area of Ohafia.

When soldiers of the 14 Brigade of the Nigeria Army got wind of the incident, they went in search of the hoodlums in the community.

However, the soldiers who could not arrest any of the hoodlums, reinforced and returned to Amangwu community.

Sources told Vanguard that in their second visit, the unknown gunmen engaged the soldiers in a gun battle which reportedly lasted for several hours.

In the gun duel, unconfirmed reports have it that six soldiers were killed, while an undisclosed number of the unknown gunmen were also shot…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper