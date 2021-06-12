Conversations on the Tweet







Alhaji Lia Ahmed, the country’s veteran opposition spokesman was bristling with indignation this Saturday morning at an interactive session with a select group of newspaper editors.

The setting was in September 2014, months away from what many had predicted as a do or die election.

“Even if this man did not have the opportunity of wearing shoes in his primary school days, must he drag all of us back with this abominable decision,” Alhaji Ahmed asked in pointed reference to the decision of the President Lucky Yohna administration to stop the circulation of the United States based magazine, The Tweet!”

“This president must know that all of us here are subscribers to The Tweet, not necessarily out of choice, but as a matter of obligation to keep ourselves informed,” he chipped in.

Firing on, he said, “Despite pictures of President Yohna in the past flaunting his copy of The Tweet, we know he does not read it, it is all part of a smokescreen to give the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper