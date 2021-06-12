Democracy Day: We have done well in Borno— Gov Zulum





Govenor Babagana Zulum

*There’s nothing to celebrate— PDP

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, on Saturday, said his administration had, within the last two years, fulfilled some of its electioneering campaign promises, especially in the area of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, back to their ancestral homes.

Governor Zulum made the claim in his June 12 Democracy Day broadcast, noting “we are delivering 556 capital projects with 70% of the total already completed, while 30% are at various completion levels.”

However, Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Alhaji Usman Baderi, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, faulted the governor’s claim, saying that there was nothing to celebrate.

Alhaji Baderi insisted that the lingering insecurity was due to inability of the government to address the root cause.

He said the Zulum administration was spending tax payers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper