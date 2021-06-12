June 12, Democracy Day: General calm as police stops protesters in Ojota







Late MKO Abiola

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There was generally calm in most parts of Lagos on Saturday, as residents joined the rest of the country to mark June 12 and the National Democracy Day, despite protest calls by civil society organisations planned to take place.

However, there were pockets of disturbances in some parts of the state as armed Policemen and other security agents had to disperses some protesters who were gathering to hold a protest at M.K.O, Gardens, Ojota area of the state.

Skirmishes were also recorded in Mile- 2 and Ikorodu axes of the state. But the prompt intervention of anti-riot policemen, who fired several tear gas canisters to disperse the gathering protesters restored sanity.

It was also gathered that some arrests were made by the police and some were later released.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper