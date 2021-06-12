June 12: N’Delta group disassociates self from planned nationwide protest





…raises alarm over plans by hoodlums to hijack protest

…urges Niger Delta youths not to participate

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A Niger Delta group, Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Friday, disassociated self from planned protest on Saturday June 12 across the country by some groups as Nigerians commemorate 2021 Democracy Day.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, where it raised the alarm over plans by hoodlums to hijack protest across the country, especially in the Niger Delta region, to create chaos and civil unrest that could be bloody.

According to the statement, with information gathered there are planned moves to hijack the protest by miscreants who are sponsored by unscrupulous politicians who are bent to set the country on fire.

The group also expressed concern that innocent Nigerians are already apprehensive and talking in groups about the information flying around about bloody hijack…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper