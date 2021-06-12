Little acts of kindness





By Muyiwa Adetiba

The car screeched to a halt.

The driver peered out of the

window at what caught her eyes. And then she felt the pull to come out of the car.

It was not the safest of places – nowhere is these days for a man, let alone a woman – but daylight was just fading if that accounts for anything. Besides, it was a route she was used to as it led to her house.

She had seen these makeshift houses several times as many like her, who live around the Lekki side of Lagos would have.

These are on open spaces or undeveloped plots that have been divided and portioned out – for a fee – by mai-guards, or those who are supposed to keep trespassers out, or simply the ubiquitous ‘omo onile’. Those spaces are taken up by ‘tenants’ with the understanding that they could be driven out at a moment’s notice by the real owners or by government.

Thus, nothing permanent or expensive is put up. It is exploitative because the cards are stacked up against these…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper