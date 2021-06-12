NAF airstrikes kill scores of bandits, stolen cattle in Niger







.

**We have no information on civilian casualty – DOPRI

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha jet has conducted offensive aerial bombardments around Genu town in Niger State, eliminating many in a convoy of fleeing armed bandits.

Sources said some herds of rustled cows were also killed by airstrikes of the NAF jet, which was scrambled from a military base in Katsina State.

One of the bombs allegedly strayed at a wedding party in an adjoining village, an eyewitness claimed.

The eyewitness said: “We saw the small aircraft dropping bombs from afar on the location of fleeing bandits and one of the explosives hit a wedding event in Argida Village.

“Two villagers were also killed, unfortunately. We gathered that several others, who were guests at the wedding feast, sustain injuries.

” When contacted, the NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet disclosed that the airstrikes at the axis were very successful.

“We have no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper