NAFRC holds Jumat prayer for retiring Military personnel

By Evelyn Usman

The Armed Forces Retirement Centre, NAFRC, Oshodi, Lagos, held a Jumat prayer to mark the commencement of the Passing out Ceremony for retiring military personnel, today.

The retirees, comprising those from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Airforce , underwent a six–month training on capacity building and skill empowerment to acquaint them with vocational skills that would enhance meaningful post service life.

Briefing journalists at the end of the jumat prayer, the Commandant, NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Idris, said the essence of the prayer was to appreciate God for seeing the trainees through the six months training period He said, “They have been here since January and will depart by next weekend.

It is only proper that we submit to the Almighty for His grace , for watching over us while we carry on with the capacity building and skill empowerment.” So far, we have minimal casualty , as only one or two persons have passed away. We…





