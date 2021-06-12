Suspected herdsmen kill 6, injure 4 in Nasarawa







Gunmen men suspected to be herdsmen, Friday night killed four women and two men at Tse-Jimin village, Aloshi Kingdom of Keana local government area of Nasarawa state.

The incident which happened at about 9:45 pm left four other persons with various degrees of injuries, according to an eye witness account.

Eye witnessed accounts named those killed as Blessing Oliver, Bartholomew Yahaya, Mnena Gideon, Ityokugh Yakubu, Timothy Aye, and Ababi Tsavbee.

Confirming the incident to journalists, President, Tiv Association (TIDA) Nasarawa State, Comrade Peter Ahemba claimed that six Tiv farmers were killed by suspected herdsmen when the gunmen invaded the village.

The TIDA president alleged that at about 9:45 pm Friday, unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attack Tse-Jimin village, Jimin, Aloshi kingdom of Keana Local Government killing six persons including four females, two males.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper