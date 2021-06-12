UFC’s Kamaru Usman to build academy in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Ambassador and multi-decked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Kamarudeen Usman (aka, Nigeria’s Nightmare) has made plans to give back to the country, by setting up a sporting academy.
He made this known during his visit to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Abuja.
Usman, who have been away from Nigeria for over a decade, said he was happy to be home, despite discouragement from individuals.
The Auchi-born international sports celebrity, stated his intention of setting up an academy to train Nigerian youths on his expertise: kick-boxing, boxing and mixed martial arts.
He encouraged youths to work hard, while noting that no impossibility is…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper