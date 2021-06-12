Viral Video: We’ll be hard on those spreading falsehood — Niger govt





.

The Niger state government has warned those spreading ‘false’ videos of refugees fleeing a camp in Niger state to desist or face the state governent’s wrath.

Commissioner of Information Sani Idris said this in a statement sent to vanguard.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a video of a number of fleeing people believed to be refugees purported to be fleeing from Rijau.

‘The story is untrue. We investigated the origin of the video and discovered that it is not from Nigeria.

“As Niger state, and the entire country is experiencing a security challenge, some unscrupulous characters have decided to chance upon the situation as an opportunity for mischief and political profit.” He said.

“To the characters responsible, know that, firstly, God is in the know of your machinations and would judge you accordingly. Secondly, the Government will trace the story to its origin like it has done before and will be hard on both the authors and those responsible for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper