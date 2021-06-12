We suspended protest for national interest, to use ADR – NANS





The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says it suspended its planned June 12 protest for national interest and to ensure that there will be no breakdown of law.

The National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Victor Ezenagu, said this at a news conference in Enugu on Saturday to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day.

Ezenagu said that the suspension was due to clear security intelligence that some unpatriotic elements wanted to hijack the planned protest to unleash mayhem and disorder in the country.

Also Read: We’ll pay bandits in same coin — Matawalle

According to him, NANS leadership did not collect money from any source or was intimidated by anybody to suspend the planned protest but it was done basically on a patriotic move.

He said that after suspending the planned protest, the students’ apex body would resort to the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) method to further press on its demands from the Federal and state…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper