Democracy Day: Expect more dividend of democracy to come your way — Kano lawmaker assures constituents





By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Member Representing Albasu, Ajingi and Gaya Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Mahmu Gaya has assured the people of his constituency that more dividend of democracy will come their way soon.

This was as Gaya said interventions he so far carried out in his constituency were tips of the iceberg noting that they should expect more dividend of democracy.

He made this known in a statement made available to newsmen to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

The lawmaker said within his six years of stewardship he has uphold the principles of justice, fairness, equitable distribution of dividends of democracy with equal transformation and sustainable developments across the constituency – Albasu, Ajingi and Gaya local government areas.

“Let me assure you that within the remaining two year left before 2023 general election, you will witness more dividends of democracy through the provision of more…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper