We’ll pay bandits in same coin — Matawalle







Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has said that his administration will deal decisively with bandits and their sponsors terrorising the state.

Matawalle made his position known in a statewide broadcast he made in Gusau on Saturday following renewed attacks by the hoodlums in the state.

Bandits in their hundreds riding on motorcycles had attacked Kadawa village in Zurmi Local Government area of the state on Thursday night where they were said to have killed some people.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to deal ruthlessly with all those behind the killings that took place in the past and now.

“In recent weeks, the act of banditry has reverted to the ugly dimensions it had, prior to the coming of my administration.

“The marauders kill without regard for any rules of sanity.

“Women, the elderly, and children are not spared.

“As a result, a large number of people have been displaced in nearly every town in the state.

“You are witnesses to what…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper