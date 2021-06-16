LG allocation: Militants urge EFCC, ICPC to probe A’Ibom govt







By Chioma Onuegbu

MILITANTS in Akwa Ibom State have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC to investigate the state government’s handling of local government allocation since 2015.

The Militants under the aegis of Niger Delta Volunteers (NDV) urged the anti-graft agencies in the state to begin the investigation within two weeks.

In a statement signed by its leader in the state, ‘General’ Ekpo Ekpo, NDV alleged that council chairmen in the state were operating on zero allocation, and even accused the current administration of tampering with council allocations totalling N2.23 trillion since it came into office.

According to the statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, the militant group threatened hostilities and disruption of the activities of government and multinational oil companies in the state should the EFCC and ICPC fail to initiate a probe of how…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper