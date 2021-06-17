Abduction of students: We’re engaging local hunters to secure schools — NAPTAN







.

…it is becoming a revolving chair -NUT

By Adesina Wahab

The National Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, is already in talks with local hunters to help secure schools across the country following the apparent failure of the government and its agencies in doing so.

The National President, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, said this in an interview with Vanguard on Thursday.

Danjuma, who was reaching to the abduction of some students of the Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, noted that state apparatus to protect schools had failed.

Also Read: Court remands 20-year-old suspected cultist over murder

“Only yesterday, Wednesday, we sent a delegation to Abuja to meet some security experts and local hunter groups to discuss the way forward in securing our schools. As parents, we cannot just fold our arms and watch our schools shut down by the activities of those who are opposed to the growth of education in the country.

“We hope to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper