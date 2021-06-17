Civil servants tackle govt over pay rise, retirement, stagnation, others





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Few days ago, Acting President of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, Dr Tommy Okon, held an interactive session with journalists at the association’s national secretariat in Lagos.

Among others, he informed that as part of the drive for welfare and interest of members, ASSCN has tabled before the Federal Government some demands including “need for general salary review of the Civil Service; need to compute annual leave of public servants in working days rather than calendar days; need for upward review of retirement age in the entire public service to 65 years or 40 years of service whichever comes first and restoration of tenure policy for directors and permanent secretaries.

Others are incidences of stagnation as a result of lack of vacancies and need to create vacancies by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs; appointment of non-career persons into the civil service, payment of gratuity to civil servants,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper