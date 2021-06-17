Obasanjo’s true “One Nigeria” mantra





FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo deserves commendation for rekindling faith in our country by reminding us of the true meaning of “One Nigeria”.

According to the retired General who spoke in Abeokuta when he was invested with the Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Surveyors: “I am a strong believer of One Nigeria, but not One Nigeria at all costs, but One Nigeria where every Nigerian can feel proud that he or she has a stake in the country”.

Saying that Nigerians are better off together than going their separate ways, Obasanjo affirmed: “Those of us who have shed part of our blood and sweat for the country, we did so because we wanted a country where every Nigerian can claim as his or her own…any Nigerian who does not feel concerned about the challenges of the country is a human without being human”.

These words of the former two-time leader of Nigeria are doubly significant amid the current atmosphere of doubts about what Nigerians are and who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper