Ritual Killings: Court remands ten suspects

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun state Magistrates Court on Thursday remanded ten persons at Ilesa correctional centre over alleged ritual killings pending the counsel of Director, Public Prosecution on the matter.

The suspects were docked under two separate charges before Magistrate Adijat Oloyade on five counts bordering on conspiracy, unlawful killing, misdemeanour to wit misconduct with regard to the corpse and unlawful possession of human parts, indecently interference with a corpse.

A night guard, Adewumi Gbadamosi, Olagun, a pastor, Olagunju Rueben, a motor technician, Saka Akeem and Rasheed Ajani, night guard were docked for killing and possession of parts of one Kehinde.

Police prosecutor, ASP John Idoko alleged that the defendants conspired to commit the act on May 20, 2021, around 2 am at Ifeoluwa community, Oke Baale, Osogbo.

The offence, according to the prosecutor is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper