Buhari to military: Don’t give breathing space to terrorists, criminal elements





President Muhammadu Buhari speaking with injured soldiers during his visit to Borno on Thursday.

By Ndahi Marama & Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Maiduguri

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday charged the military and security agencies not to give breathing space to terrorists and criminals in various parts of the country.

Buhari gave the charge when he visited personnel of the Armed Forces and security agencies in Operation HADIN KAI at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The President, who was in the state on a one-day official visit, said the war against terrorism must be concluded with restoration of peace and reconstruction of all the affected areas.

He told the soldiers that the nation owed a debt of gratitude to military men and women, and security agencies currently tackling security challenges in the country, particularly those who paid the supreme price, assuring family members that the government would continue to support all the loved ones.