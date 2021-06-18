C’River: We have joined APC to take over completely – Chief Agara





By Ike Uchechukwu,l

A frontline politician in Cross River and Senatorial Aspirant during the 2019 elections under the people’s Democratic party, PDP , Chief Chris Agara has moved to the Ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the state dumping his former party .

Agara who officially moved on Friday in his ward at Nta/ Nselle ,Ikom local government area, said they( himself and his people) have joined forces with the ruling APC to completely take over the state even beyond 2023.

Speaking with Journalists shortly after dumping his former party, Chief Agara said the his movement was in the interest of his people as they needed to connect to the centre .

His words :” I have come to defect to APC ,and the only thing that is permanent in life is change My movement is born out of the desire to connect my people to the centre

” Since inception of this Democratic dispensation Cross River has never been disconnected from the centre and this is what necessitated the need…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper