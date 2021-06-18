Ezza-Effium/Effium crisis: Gov Umahi directs revocation of all bails granted to stakeholders





…directs Commissioner of Police to arrest, detain, prosecute those under bail

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

FOLLOWING the lingering crisis between Effium and Ezza-Effium Communities and cases of persistent killings in the troubled area of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State, Governor David Umahi, Friday directed that all the bails granted to the stakeholders of Effium / Ezza Effium be revoked with immediate effect.

This came as all efforts by the State Government to stop the killings of innocent people in the affected community were said to have been undermined by stakeholders of the Area.

The Governor further directed the Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Garba to immediately proceed to arrest, detain and prosecute all those under bail from Effium/Ezza Effium community.

Recall that the State Government had in the wake of the crisis in January, 2021, ordered the arrest of stakeholders of the affected Communities. They were subsequently granted bail at the…





