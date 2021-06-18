I’m not interested in removing Ondo Chief Judge, Akeredolu clears air







Describes suit as an ego trip, unnecessary distraction

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has denied that the state government has any interest in removing or investigating the state Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, from office over alleged professional misconduct.

The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja had barred governor Akeredolu from investigating and removing Justice Akeredolu from office.

Delivering judgement, Justice lnyang Ekwo held that only the National Judicial Council NJC has the statutory power to investigate, suspend or sack a serving judicial officer from office for engaging in an act of judicial misconduct.

It also held that neither the governor, the Attorney General of the state nor the state House of Assembly could exercise such power.

However, in a swift response in Akure, governor Akeredolu said " The Ondo State Government from the commencement of the said suit in question,





