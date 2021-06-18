Okowa sends names of 18 commissioner nominees to Delta assembly





Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday forwarded the names of 18 nominees for appointment as commissioners to the state house of assembly for screening and confirmation.

The names of the nominees were contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, during plenary of the assembly in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okowa on May 18, dissolved the State Executive Council.

The 11 former commissioners and their portfolios, who were reappointed include: Mr Charles Aniagwu, Information, Dr Barry Gbe, Economic Planning, Mr Julius Egbedi, Agriculture and Mr Lawrence Ejiofor, Culture and Tourism.

Others are: Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, Youths Development, Chief Arthur Akpowowo, Urban Renewal and Chief Festus Ochonogor, Housing, Mrs Flora Alanta, Women Affairs, Mr Churchill Amagada, Lands, Chief Fidelis Tilije, Finance and Mr Chris…





