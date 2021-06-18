Why 18-yr-old #EndSARS protester who gave birth in our custody was remanded ― Nigeria Correctional Service, Ondo State Command







Dayo Johnson – Akure

Kemisola Oginniyi

The Nigeria Correctional Service, Ondo State Command, has explained why an #EndSAR protester, Kemisola Oginniyi, who gave birth to a baby in their custody was still remanded.

Recall that Kemisola who has been in prison custody since October 24 last year gave birth to a baby boy on June 16.

She was arrested alongside three others, Ayodele Bukunmi, Ojo Samuel and Ani Obinna at remanded at Surulere prison in Ondo.

They were accused by the security operatives that arrested them of being amongst those who razed the state Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress.

However, the Public Relation Officer/ Legal officer of the command, Ogundare Babatunde in a statement made available to Vanguard in Akure explained that Kemisola was remanded “for conspiracy, arson, riotous assembly, stealing, and malicious damage.

The statement entitled press statement on Kemisola Ogunniyi: The Fact In Issue’ said that “The attention of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper