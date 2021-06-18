Why we’re upgrading Lagos roads, Sanwo-Olu elucidates







By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that his administration’s investments in road infrastructure upgrade aimed at ensuring ease of doing business to enhance socio-economic prosperity of the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark on Friday while commissioning the upgraded/rehabilitated network of roads in Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area which are: Thompson Avenue, Milverton Road, Mac Donalds and Lateef Jakande roads.

The governor, also announced the immediate reconstruction of three more roads in Ikoyi which include: Cooper Road, MacPherson road, Oyinkan Abayomi Queens Drive road.

Speaking on the ocassion, Sanwo-Olu, recalled that at the inception of his administration, he conducted an audit of the road infrastructure in the state because they knew that roads are the critical infrastructure on which almost all other activities depended.

According to the governor: “We were mindful of the fact that improved access across the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper