Buhari urges ECOWAS leaders to mount pressure on Mali to return to civil rule





.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday called on West African leaders to mount pressure on the military leadership in Mali to ensure that the transition process in the country was not aborted.

President Buhari made the call in a statement he delivered at the 59th Ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on Saturday in Accra, Ghana

The President, who spoke on the situation in Mali, which was recently suspended from the regional bloc due to a military coup said, ”At this Summit today, we are expected to review a number of important reports dealing with various issues of concerns to our organisation and people.

”In doing so, we must take realistic and practical decisions which will positively impact our citizens.

”Some of those decisions, necessarily will have to do with evolving political and security situations in our sub-region as well as evaluate the health of our organisation with the hope of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper