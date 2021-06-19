Car snatching syndicate abandon stolen vehicle in Imo River





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police command has said it has recovered a stolen vehicle from fleeing car snatching syndicate where it was abandoned at Imo River in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Imo state Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, who confirmed this in Owerri, said that the suspects abandoned the car at Imo River and fled following a hot chase by security forces.

To this extent, the CP, said that efforts have been intensified to apprehend gang members of the car snatching syndicate.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper