FG Chides Kwara, Bayelsa Over Non-Implementation of National Homegrown School Program







By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Federal Government yesterday chided Kwara and Bayelsa states among other states of the federation, over non-implementation of its National Home Grown School Programme in their respective states.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya U Farouk said this in Ilorin, Kwara state capital during a courtesy visit to the state Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi.

In his response, the Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi who represented the governor urged the Federal Governemnt to be patience with the state, agreeing that the advantages inherent in the programme are phenomenal.

He said that the programme would increase enrolment of pupils in schools, boost the economy of the state and generate employment.

The minister,Hajia Farouk had hinged the state’s delay in the enrolment on initial non compliance with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper