FG to commence implementation of TSA for irrigation system by 1st July — Minister

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Federal Government has disclosed its intentions to commence implementation of the Treasury Single Account, TSA system for irrigation service charge for the operation and maintenance for water User Association of Irrigation Schemes Under Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria, TRIMING Project by by July 1st this year.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Suleiman Adamu disclosed this during a stakeholders consultative meeting held in Kano towards smooth implementation of the TSA system.

Adamu represented by his Director, Water Quality Control and Sanitation, Emmanuel Awe said efforts were on to roll out the process in accordance with the guidelines from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to ensure compliance to the system.

He also dropped hint on the paradigm shift by the government to hands off either operation, maintenance or management of Irrigation Schemes.

According to him, “it is in this regard…





