FULANI THREAT TO ATTACK DELTA: Inside details; jihadists hunt for citizen that discovered explosive







Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta ZState

•Life of Citizen Obinobe who helped Police discover explosives threatened

•Jihadists trail him, family

•Militants, others threaten reprisal if …

•Miscreants just wanted to create panic – Ali, Compol, Delta

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

THE blueprint of Fulani jihadists, who glued warning notelets at some tactical locations in Asaba, capital of Delta State, last Sunday, handing the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, a 72-hour ultimatum to renounce his support for the ban on open grazing of cattle in southern states of the country, was to inflict supreme pain on the governor.

Governors of 17 states in the South-South, South-East and South-South regions, May 11, ratified the ban on open grazing. Okowa became a target for hosting the meeting and persistently hammering on the ban in succeeding days.

They knew that one of the precious projects to Governor Okowa is the new N13 billion…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper