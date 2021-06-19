Going to Mecca and Jerusalem







By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Nigerians take so much pride in making pilgrimages to Mecca and Jerusalem in the name of religion.

The Muslims and Christians obviously can never have enough of acting holy through these pilgrimages even when they cannot afford it by paying from their pockets.

I have just heard that the Saudi Arabian authorities do not want any pilgrims this time around, and I can be sure that this would not sit well with Nigerians intent on making the tour.

The pilgrimage is now a political weapon in Nigeria as governors and even local government chairmen make it a grand duty of nominating lackeys to make pilgrimages.

The religious aspect of pilgrimages is neither here nor there because some characters are even encouraged to emigrate in the name of undertaking the annual pilgrimages.

The country’s image is thus soiled and nobody is ever called to order for arranging the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper