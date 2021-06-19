Navy arrests vandals with 210,000 litres of diesel







The Nigerian Navy has arrested 10 suspected vandals conveying 210,000 litres of diesel, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), concealed in water tanks inside a large wooden boat around the Lagos Anchorage.

A statement by the Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Sub-Lt. Veronica Effiong, on Saturday, said the vandals were arrested on May 8 by personnel of the NNS BEECROFT while on routine patrol.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are of Nigerian origin attempting to smuggle the AGO to Benin Republic before their arrest,” the officer said.

She said the Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, reiterated the commitment of the base to the protection of critical national infrastructure and the eradication of illegal activities in its area of responsibility.

READ ALSO: Navy nabs 10 suspected vandals, recovers 210,000 litres of AGO

“This is in line with the Chief of the Naval Staff’s mission statement and Strategic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper