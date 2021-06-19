Obaseki demolishes loyalist hotel in Benin







By Festus Ahon & Ozioruva Aliu – Benin

RESIDENTS of Adeyan Street, GRA, Benin City, were thrown into confusion, following the alleged demolition of almost completed hotel by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Our Correspondents report that the hotel, which was said to be owned by one of the die-hard supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr Victor Ighile, popularly known as Mojo, was brought down despite the lamentations of residents of the area and passers-by.

A sympathiser who spoke to our Correspondents, said; “Mojo is one of the key supporters of Governor Obaseki. Mojo spent his personal money running into millions of naira to ensure the reelection of the Governor for a second term in office”.

The sympathiser who pleaded anonymity, said; “Mojo is one of the major sponsors and influencers of Governor Obaseki home and diaspora loyalists.

“We had expected that Governor Obaseki would find a way to compensate Mojo. Little did we know that his hotel would be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper