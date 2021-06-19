Over 73,000 refugees, asylum seekers in Nigeria — FG







By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The federal government has said that there are over 73,000 refugees, asylum seekers in Nigeria.

The Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) Hajia Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, in a circular, to mark the 2021 World Refugees Day, said the total number of refugees worldwide is 26.3 million, out of which in Nigeria, 71,400 are refugees, 1,600 are asylum seekers.

In Abuja, she said the total number of refugees and asylum seekers are 710 and 460. Suleiman-Ibrahim revealed that Nigeria host refugees and asylum-seekers from 17 countries, including China, Cameroon, Niger, Central Africa Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Others are Sudan, Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Zimbabwe, Cotre D’Ivoire, Benin Republic and Togo.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper