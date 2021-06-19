Sokoto Govt proposes N27bn supplementary budget





The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved a draft supplementary budget bill of N27 billion, which will be forwarded to the state assembly for ratification.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Sokoto by Muhammad Bello, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

He said that the council also approved plan by the state government to secure N1.66 billion loan from Zenith Bank to settle its counterpart funds for 2020 and 2021 UBE projects.

“In view of this, the sum of over N715 million will be secured for 2020 while the sum of over N946 million will be secured for 2021 UBEC intervention and the facility will be paid back in 12 months.”

READ ALSO: Count me out of 2023 Sokoto guber race ― Abdussamad Dasuki

Bello also said that the council approved the upgrade of ongoing works for the new Sports complex from 4,700-seats capacity to 11, 000 seats, at the cost of over N781 million.

“The cost of the contract…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper