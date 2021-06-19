Tale of two Nigerian athletics federation presidents





It wasn’t a surprise when two presidents emerged after the Athletics Federation of Nigeria board membership elections held Monday, June 14 2021.

The scenerio was the climax of a saga that has been unfolding since June 19 2017.

Delta State sports commission chairman, Tonobok Okowa emerged president of the “officially recognized AFN” in a rancour free election conducted in Abuja, while Ibrahim Gusau in Kebbi reestablished himself as ‘Autonomous AFN’ president in a make belief election where almost all the States Athletics Association chairmen were absent.

Perhaps sports enthusiasts in Nigeria can sit back and expect more unfolding drama like they did, when Nigerian Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick had a long drawn battle with big spending Chris Giwa during the tenure of Solomon Dalung as sports minister.

The same Dalung who was suspected to be the hand teleguiding Mr. Giwa was in Kebbi to give Gusau support in his show of defiance.

Ironically, Dalung…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper