Why there is resistance to COVID-19 vaccine in Africa – CoDA

…Advocates moves for vaccine production

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE over dependence on foreign made vaccines coupled with attendant conspiracy theories has been attributed to being part of the reason why there is resistance to accepting vaccines for covid-19 pandemic by most Africans and countries.

But to correct this, the Coalition for Dialogue in Africa (CoDA) has begun an advocacy and collaboration among African countries and universities to begin researches into production vaccines for covid-19 and expected future diseases.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, Edo State yesterday ahead of a workshop to initiate processes that would lead to production of vaccines in Africa, Executive Secretary of CoDA Ms Souad Aden-Osman said an Independent Task Team on the Development of Vaccines and Equitable Universal Access to Vaccines and Vaccination in Africa would launched on the day of workshop adding that the launch is to ensure that measures were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper