Agriculture: Osun to begin allocation of land to farmers

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

In an effort to revamp agriculture, Osun state government would soon begin the allocation of lands to farmers across the state for massive agricultural production.

This, according to the state government, is to guarantee food sufficiency and make the state the food basket of the Southwest region.

A statement issued by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan on Sunday in Osogbo stated that the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in the state, Adewole Adedayo disclosed that out of the 1000 hectares of land set aside for the initiative, 400 hectares had been ploughed for the plantation of cocoa, cassava and other agriculture produce.

“With this, a lot of farmers will be empowered vis-a-vis the youth who have shown interest in farming.

“We are here to supervise the new farm settlement that is being cleared and provided by the State Government in collaboration with the Federal…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper