





By Femi Aribisala

In the 1990s, I owned a profitable chain of video-rental shops. Early on, I got the business computerized, Nevertheless, I lived in constant fear that suddenly, without warning; the system would break down, leading to loss of valuable data and income.

One day, the very thing I feared came upon me: the system broke down. Worst of all, it happened in my most profitable shop in Victoria Island. I tried all the different “fixes” prescribed by the program manual but to no avail.

After a while, somebody put on a children’s Christian video, and, at the end of my wits, I just stood there staring vacuously at the film.

Don’t worry

Suddenly, my attention was drawn to precisely what I was watching. A man was dancing around with a bunch of kids, and the song they were singing went something like this:

“Don’t worry, about a thing;

Everything is gonna be all right.

I say don’t worry, about a thing;

Everything is gonna be all…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper