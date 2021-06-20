El-Rufai warns against blocking of roads







Visits communities on Kaduna-Abuja road, condoles families

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has paid a confidence-building visit to communities affected by bandit attacks around the Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

The Governor who was accompanied by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, was at Sabon Gayan and Kakkau areas where he interacted with citizens.

The Governor was received at the Kaduna-Abuja Road by the Force Commander (Operation Thunder Strike), Lt. Col. MH Abdullahi, who briefed the Governor on the security situation in the general area, and specifically on the barricading of the road by citizens following the bandit attacks.

After ensuring accelerated flow of traffic, the Governor held a meeting at Kakkau community which was attended by the village head, Mr. Iliya Garba Zarmai and members of the community.

The Governor…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper