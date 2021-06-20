Gov Emmanuel, key to unlocking A’Ibom, Nigeria’s locked economic potentials — Nigerian Govs







Nigerian Governors under the auspices of the PDP Governor’s Forum, have extolled the virtues and achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, noting that he has brought prudence, innovation and competence in the management of state resources.

The governors who had witnessed the arrival of two new Airbus A220-300 series into the fleet of the Akwa Ibom State owned Airline, Ibom Air, noted that Mr Emmanuel’s ingenuity have brought about major landmark projects and interventions in his home state.

Special Guest of Honour at the event, and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, while unveiling the two new Airbus 220-300 series, congratulated Governor Emmanuel for exceptional performances in the development of the State, especially the aviation industry, adding that all PDP States are setting the pace of development in the entire nation.

“I congratulate you my brother for all the things you have been doing in all facets of life to the people of Akwa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper