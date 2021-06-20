Man shoots 19-yr-old mentally deranged to death in Enugu





By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

A man identified as Lawrence Ezeoha, has allegedly shot a 19-year-old mentally deranged young man, Ifeanyi, AKA, Agudo, to death at Ikem, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This is even as irate youths from the community set his house and that of his son ablaze when they noticed that he had absconded to the police station in the area to avoid being harmed.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased who was a commercial motorcyclist before he was struck with madness, strayed into Ezeoha’s compound Wednesday morning and accused him of being responsible for his mental illness.

Angered by the accusation which has been happening before this incident, it was further gathered that the suspect shot him on the chest region after every effort to make him leave his homestead proved abortive.

One of the community sources who confirmed the incident to Vanguard…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper